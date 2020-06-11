(CNN) Ancient footprints embedded in rock in South Korea likely belonged to a prehistoric crocodile that walked on two legs, paleontologists said.

It's the first time this gait has been found in this family of ancient crocs, which typically walked on four legs like modern-day crocodiles and alligators. The well-preserved tracks included footprints that were 18 centimeters (7 inches) to 24 centimeters (9 inches) in length, indicating a body length of up to 3 meters (10 feet.)

The footprints of the ancient crocodile at the Sacheon Jahye-ri site in South Korea.

"The narrow trackways were made entirely by the back limbs, with clear heel to toe impressions and skin traces in some areas," according to the study, which published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.

Similar "enigmatic" footprints found at other sites in South Korea had been thought to belong to giant pterosaurs — prehistoric flying reptiles — walking on two legs.

But the researchers from South Korea and the United States said they likely belonged to the ancient croc, which they named Batrachopus grandis, and their discovery supported the prevailing view among paleontologists that pterosaurs walked on four feet.

The crocodile would have been up to three meters or 10 feet in length.

Read More