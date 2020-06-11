Seattle police want to return to vacated precinct in what protesters call an 'autonomous zone'

(CNN) Seattle police want to resume operations at a downtown precinct they left empty as protesters began occupying the area around it.

"We're trying to get a dialogue going so we can figure out a way to resolve this without unduly impacting the citizens and the businesses that are operating in that area," Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nollette said in a news conference Wednesday.

According to CNN affiliate KOMO , police boarded up the East Precinct building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and left it unoccupied amid protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Since then, protesters have cordoned off the area with barricades and are calling it the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone," or CHAZ. Protesters have hung signs on the East Precinct, KOMO reported, some of which read "Seattle People Department" and "The Property of the People."

A defaced sign for the East Precinct reads "Seattle People Department" on Wednesday in Seattle.

Officers are still responding to emergency calls in the area, Nollette told reporters.

