(CNN) A crowd of protesters in Richmond, Virginia, brought down the statue of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, CNN affiliate WRIC reported.

Pictures from the affiliate showed the statue on the ground Wednesday night. Richmond police responded to the scene, the affiliate reported. CNN has reached out to police for more details.

Davis was the president of the Confederate states during the Civil War. It was the second statue to come down in Richmond in two days.

On Tuesday, CNN affiliate WTVR reported about 1,000 people gathered in Byrd Park during what was initially a peaceful demonstration.