The NFL commits $250 million over the next 10 years to help fight systematic racism

(CNN) The NFL announced it would pledge $250 million over the next ten years to help fight systematic racism.

"The NFL and our clubs will continue to work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement."

The NFL said it will also use its television network and other media properties to raise awareness, promote "education of social justice issues" and to "foster unity."

Last week, Commissioner Roger Goodell admitted the league should have listened to players earlier about racism concerns.

Read More