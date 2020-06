Louisville council passes 'Breonna's Law' banning no-knock warrants

(CNN) The Louisville, Kentucky, metro council unanimously voted to pass an ordinance called "Breonna's Law" on Thursday, banning no-knock search warrants in wake of Breonna Taylor's death.

The council voted 26-0 in favor of the ordinance Thursday evening, according to CNN affiliate WLKY . Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted that he plans to sign it "as soon as it hits my desk."

The ordinance regulates how search warrants are carried out and mandates the use of body cameras during searches.

It also requires all Louisville Metro Police Department officers to be equipped with an operating body camera while carrying out a search.

