LeBron James and other athletes start organization to help African Americans vote

(CNN) NBA superstar LeBron James has partnered with other black athletes and entertainers to start a group aimed at protecting the voting rights of African Americans, The New York Times reported.

The organization, called "More Than a Vote," will pair up with other voting organizations and work to help get African Americans to register to vote and cast their ballot in November.

"Because of everything that's going on, people are finally starting to listen to us -- we feel like we're finally getting a foot in the door," James said told The Times in a phone interview. "How long is up to us. We don't know. But we feel like we're getting some ears and some attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference."

"We want you to go out and vote, but we're also going to give you the tutorial," he added. "We're going to give you the background of how to vote and what they're trying to do, the other side, to stop you from voting."

Athletes Trae Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jalen Rose have joined to help the organization, the newspaper reported.