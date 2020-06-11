Protesters in Raleigh replace the inscription on a Confederate monument with a memorial for George Floyd

(CNN) As Confederate statues are coming down across the nation, protesters in downtown Raleigh took it upon themselves to put a new plaque on a monument at the North Carolina capitol building.

The protesters told CNN affiliate WNCN on Thursday that the new insignia was inspired by George Floyd, and they believe it is a nonviolent way to update and change the meaning of the movement.

Part of the inscription reads: "We recognize the breakdown and the buildup and the change that has been put into motion."

The 75-foot Confederate Soldiers and Sailors monument has been in front of the Raleigh Capitol building since 1895. The new plaque covers the front of the statue that reads, "To our Confederate dead."

"It's inventions like this that might head us in the right direction where real systemic change to the systemic racism in this country may happen," the plaque's artist Thomas Sayre told WNCN.

Read More