Queen takes part in first ever video call for royal duties

(CNN) Queen Elizabeth II has made a video conferencing call as part of her royal duties for the first time ever.

The 94-year-old British monarch and her daughter Princess Anne spoke to a group of carers to mark Carers Week, according to a post from the official Royal Family Twitter account on Thursday.

The initiative is designed to raise awareness about the seven million unpaid carers who are looking after ill, frail or disabled family members or friends, the video says.

"Interesting listening to all your tales and stories," the Queen told the group. "I'm very impressed by what you have achieved already. I'm very glad to have been able to join you today."

The Queen told the group she was "very impressed" by their achievements.

The call took place on June 4 and involved a number of carers as well as Gareth Howells, chief executive of the Carers Trust charity, reports PA Media news agency. The Queen joined the call from the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, where she has been spending lockdown.

