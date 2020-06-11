Two London police officers attacked in 'shocking' incident

London (CNN) Two London police officers have been attacked in an incident caught on film by members of the public, sparking condemnation from the UK's Home Secretary and the city's mayor.

Videos posted to social media appeared to show a male officer being pinned to the ground and kicked, before a female officer intervenes. A squabble then plays out for around a minute between the two officers and a group of men.

Wednesday's incident has drawn a sharp response from the UK's police association and Home Secretary Priti Patel, who wrote on Twitter that the attack was "sickening, shocking & disgraceful."

"We are not society's punchbags," the Metropolitan Police Federation's chairman Ken Marsh added in a statement. "On this occasion our colleagues are thankfully only reporting minor injuries -- but the reality is it could have been much worse."

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Thursday that two men have been arrested.