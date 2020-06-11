(CNN) At least eight mass graves been reportedly been discovered in Libya, according to the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

In a tweet, the UNSMIL expressed "horror" over "reports on the discovery of at least eight mass graves in past days, the majority of them in Tarhuna."

Last week, Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) announced control over Tarhuna, a key city to the southeast of capital Tripoli, after pushing back eastern forces led by renegade general Khalifa Haftar. The town was previously occupied by the self-styled Libya National Army (LNA) forces loyal to Haftar.

It's unclear at this point who was responsible for the mass graves.

1/3 UNSMIL notes with horror reports on the discovery of at least eight mass graves in past days, the majority of them in Tarhuna. International law requires that the authorities conduct prompt, effective & transparent investigations into all alleged cases of unlawful deaths. pic.twitter.com/cQY7dTNhzI — UNSMIL (@UNSMILibya) June 11, 2020

Tarhuna had been critical for Haftar's forces as a supply route and strategic base for their assaults on Tripoli. The town is the last major stronghold by Haftar's forces in western Libya.

