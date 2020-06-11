UN says at least eight mass graves have been reported found in Libya

By Sharif Paget, Jomana Karadsheh and Chandler Thornton, CNN

Updated 7:45 PM ET, Thu June 11, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A member of security forces affiliated with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA)&#39;s Interior Ministry takes a picture as he stands at the reported site of a mass grave in the town of Tarhuna, about 65 kilometres southeast of the capital Tripoli on June 11, 2020.
A member of security forces affiliated with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA)'s Interior Ministry takes a picture as he stands at the reported site of a mass grave in the town of Tarhuna, about 65 kilometres southeast of the capital Tripoli on June 11, 2020.

(CNN)At least eight mass graves been reportedly been discovered in Libya, according to the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

In a tweet, the UNSMIL expressed "horror" over "reports on the discovery of at least eight mass graves in past days, the majority of them in Tarhuna."
Last week, Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) announced control over Tarhuna, a key city to the southeast of capital Tripoli, after pushing back eastern forces led by renegade general Khalifa Haftar. The town was previously occupied by the self-styled Libya National Army (LNA) forces loyal to Haftar.
It's unclear at this point who was responsible for the mass graves.
    Tarhuna had been critical for Haftar's forces as a supply route and strategic base for their assaults on Tripoli. The town is the last major stronghold by Haftar's forces in western Libya.
    Read More
    The UNSMIL said the Libyan Justice Minister will establish a committee to look into the graves. "We call on its members to promptly undertake the work aimed at securing the mass graves, identifying the victims, establishing causes of death and returning the bodies to next of kin," the statement added.
    A member of security forces affiliated with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA)&#39;s Interior Ministry points at the reported site of a mass grave in the town of Tarhuna, about 65 kilometres southeast of the capital Tripoli on June 11, 2020.
    A member of security forces affiliated with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA)'s Interior Ministry points at the reported site of a mass grave in the town of Tarhuna, about 65 kilometres southeast of the capital Tripoli on June 11, 2020.
    In response, the US Embassy in Libya tweeted, "The United States shares UNSMIL's horror and supports immediate efforts by Libyan authorities and international bodies to investigate these intolerable abuses and bring perpetrators to justice."
      Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, David Schenker, also responded, describing reports on the mass graves in Libya "truly disturbing."
      The Libyan conflict has grown into a proxy war between foreign powers and fighters over the last year. While the UN-recognized GNA is backed by Turkey, the Benghazi-based eastern government is supported by the UAE, Egypt and Russia.