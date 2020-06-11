Amazon is running a one-day deal on Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Amazon has spent all week discounting Samsung phones and accessories, and today, Samsung's premier flagship phone, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, is getting its turn. The 128GB unlocked version in cosmic gray or cosmic black of the S20 Ultra is marked down to $1,099.99 from the normal price of $1,399.99. The promotion is only good for Thursday or until inventory runs out.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra ($1,099, originally $1,399.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

As a recap, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Infinity-O display, 5G support for Sub-6 and mmWave networks, a 5,000 mAh battery and four rear-facing cameras. There's also a microSD card to adding additional storage, should you need more than the included 128GB.

We reviewed the S20 Ultra when it launched earlier this year and found it to be a fully capable phone, albeit an expensive one with a gimmicky Space Zoom camera feature. When used, you can zoom at up to 100x using one of the rear cameras. Sounds impressive, right? Well, the end result is often a pixelated and blurry photo that you probably won't want to share. It's cool technology, no doubt, it's just not necessarily practical.

But don't let dissuade you. We didn't recommend getting the S20 Ultra at its normal $1,399 price, but at $1,099.99, it's much easier to recommend.

Just be forewarned, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is a massive phone. Remember, it has a 6.9-inch display that admittedly looks great, but you'll find yourself relearning how to use such a giant phone. That said, it's perfect for gaming and binging your favorite YouTube channel.

Pick up the Galaxy S20 Ultra from Amazon right now. And for more great Samsung deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.