Here's our first look at the PlayStation 5

Sony's new PlayStation 5 has finally appeared. During the end of its 'Future of Gaming' presentation Thursday, Sony gave us our first look at the new console and its "most striking design yet."

The PlayStation 5 does indeed look unlike any of the rest of the systems that PlayStation has created thus far. It will come in two different editions: one with a disc drive for physical media and one without.

Unfortunately, there was no price point shared for the system during the presentation, nor a specific release date for when we'll be able to get our hands on it. And it doesn't appear that preorders have gone live just yet, either. Rest assured, CNN Underscored will be the place to get preorder information, on both the consoles and games, once it's out there.

PlayStation 5, both the disc drive and digital editions, will launch this fall. Each edition of the console will come with Sony's new DualSense Controller. As for the PS5 itself, it will stand tall and vertical, like the Xbox Series X, but can also be positioned horizontally.

It's a really striking design with some curves and sleek heat vents. It's black and white all around, as is the DualSense Controller, which is giving us some stormtrooper vibes. Both consoles will feature both a USB-A and USB-C port on the front. We imagine there will be a full aray of ports on the back, including power and HDMI. The DualSense Controller will charge with USB-C as well.

In addition to the standard and digital models of the PS5, Sony announced a number of new accessories. If you plan on having multiple controllers, the DualSense Charging Station will let you charge two controllers at the same time. PULSE 3D will be a wireless headset offering 3D audio support and dual microphones that will cancel out background noise. A media remote will give you better control of content playback. And an HD camera will let you stream your gameplay through dual 1080p lenses.

As mentioned, Sony has not announced pricing or a launch date for the PlayStation 5 yet. That will likely arrive in the coming weeks, but in the meantime you can still play to your heart's content on the PlayStation 4. It's also good to know that many PS4 titles will be supported on the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation 4 starts at $299.99 for the Slim and goes up to $399 for the Pro.

