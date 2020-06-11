Upgrade your tech accessories for less at Lifeproof's sitewide sale

We love Lifeproof for its protective cases and lifestyle gear, and now, the brand is offering 15% off sitewide with no exclusions through June 12.

Lifeproof has loads of options when it comes to phone cases, screen protectors and even backpacks for exploring outside. Whether you're looking for a gift for dad or a new gear for yourself, now's the best time to buy at Lifeproof.

We've chosen some of our top picks from the sale as a start, but be sure to check out all the deals onsite.

WAKE Case for iPhone ($33.99, originally $39.99; lifeproof.com)

One of our top picks from Lifeproof, this case is made from 85% ocean-based plastic — a step in the right direction for eco-friendly tech. WAKE is a super durable and protective case for your phone, featuring Lifeproof's DropProof technology, which provides protection for drops up to 6.5 feet.

LIFEACTIV Power Pack 10 ($67.99, originally $79.99; lifeproof.com)

As more businesses and public spaces begin to open up, an extra battery boost is a must for your on-the-go lifestyle. LIFEACTIV from Lifeproof is a portable battery that's also waterproof. The pack has a 10,000-mAh battery, an exterior LED light panel to turn the pack into a flashlight and auto stop charge technology to preserve battery life of the pack while boosting your devices. Plus, the WaterProof technology will keep the pack safe for up to an hour under water if the charge port is closed. We love this for beach or pool days when outlets aren't accessible.

Squamish 20L Backpack ($118.99, originally $139.99; lifeproof.com)

This is a great purchase if you or your dad love exploring outside. The fabric of the backpack is weather resistant, and it boasts a 13" laptop sleeve inside, so you can safely carry your computer on the go. In addition to loads of pockets to keep everything organized, this backpack also has quilted and padded straps for the ultimate comfort as you carry.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.