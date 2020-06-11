Adobe has a new app in town and it doesn’t require a paid subscription.

Photoshop Camera rolls out today to Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. It’s an AI-powered camera app that will let you shoot selfies and landscapes alike with a secret sauce that delivers creative effects.

We’ve snapped several dozen shots over the past week, and while we don’t think it will replace the main camera apps on phones like the iPhone 11 Pro Max or Galaxy S20 Ultra, it delivers advantages, especially for those looking to share images on the fly.

You can either shoot a photo within Photoshop Camera or take an existing image and apply filters. It aims to cut down on edits and let the AI make the decisions of which effects to apply.

You can also pick from a variety of effects in the Lens Library: Interstellar, Pop Art, Spectrum, Artful, Blue Skies and Reverie stuck out to us. Applying any one of these is as simple as selecting it. The Photoshop Camera then uses the built-in AI to decide where and how much of an effect to apply.

With any filter, you can swipe to the left or right to see a variant of the effect. With Blue Skies, for example, Photoshop Camera will identify where the sky is in the photo and replace it with a high degree of accuracy. We didn’t experience it cutting off a person’s hairline or a portion of a building.

Photoshop Camera uses the same smarts that power Photoshop and other apps in the Creative Cloud Suite. The big difference is that you don’t need to be professionally trained in Photoshop or have years of experience. For the most part, these effects work on their own and you can slide between several options.

You don’t have minute controls over each effect, but that’s also not the point. You have options for more mainstream edits, like shadows, highlights, clarity and exposure, among others.

It goes the open route by leaving you with either a still photo or a video so it will work on all platforms. It also makes sharing easy.

Photoshop Camera, which is out now for iOS and Android, is a fun app that can certainly spice up your social feeds.

