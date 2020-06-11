Thai restaurant owners given 723 years in prison for seafood scam

(CNN) Two restaurant owners have been sentenced to 723 years in prison in Thailand, after defrauding the public with a seafood promotion.

Apichart Bowornbancharak and Prapassorn Bawornban sold vouchers to customers that entitled them to use their seafood buffet at an extremely low price.

But they later reneged on the promotions, leading to complaints from hundreds of disgruntled customers.

Prosecutors said they were aware their offer could not be fulfilled. "It was impossible to sell such high quality food as advertised," they argued in court, adding that the defendants "didn't have (the) intention to fulfill the conditions as advertised to the public."

The pair, whose restaurant was named Laemgate Infinite, were arrested in September and have been detained since then.

