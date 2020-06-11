(CNN) What caused the lake to turn pink?

That was the question on people's minds across India after Lonar Lake in the state of Maharashtra suddenly changed hues in recent days.

Gajanan Kharat, a local geologist, said in a video posted to Maharashtra Tourism's Twitter feed , that this has happened before, but was not as prominent.

"It's looking particularly red this year because this year the water's salinity has increased," he said. "The amount of water in the lake has reduced and the lake has become shallower, so the salinity has gone up and caused some internal changes."

Read More