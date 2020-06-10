This analysis was excerpted from the June 9 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

It's the question everyone outside the US wants to know, and let's face it, many foreigners are rooting against the President. Well, five months from the election, Trump is in the deepest trouble of his political career.

The President has also shown he will do anything, including the use of government authority, to stay in power — after all, the man was impeached in the House for trying to get Ukraine to rough up Biden. And the former vice president running against him is -- to put it kindly -- an accident-prone politician whose chances might actually diminish once he gets out of his basement full time.

The test of every great politician is whether they can dig themselves out of a deep hole. Trump has 147 days to do it -- but have voters already seen enough?