These are the schools reporting coronavirus cases within their athletic programs
Updated 12:08 PM ET, Mon June 22, 2020
(CNN)The list of athletics programs in universities across the US reporting coronavirus cases is growing.
From Auburn University to the University of Central Florida, dozens of athletes have tested positive after returning to campus in recent weeks, prompting questions about the possibility of some college sports returning when the fall semester begins.
The NCAA began to allow voluntary athletics activities in all Division I sports in June, and the organization has said that all the formats, timelines and previously determined sites for fall championships remain unchanged.
"We continue to acknowledge the ongoing uncertainty about the spread of the virus and the different actions and approaches states are taking to address it may cause modifications to be made to the playing and practice seasons and the championships as matters progress," Lynda Tealer, Division I Competition Oversight Committee chair, said in a release.
"Further, we will remain nimble to react to a fluid and unpredictable environment in ways that protect the health, safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, administrators and spectators," she said.
See the list of impacted schools below:
Arkansas State
Seven athletes from three of the school's sports programs tested positive in early June. All were asymptomatic and would remain in quarantine for 14 days, the university said.
Auburn University
Three football players from the university in Alabama tested positive, an Auburn athletics spokesperson confirmed to CNN. The three athletes were asymptomatic and placed in self-isolation in a dorm away from the rest of the team.
Clemson University
The Clemson athletics department said Friday that 315 student-athletes and staff have been tested for Covid-19 -- and that 28 of those tests came back positive, in a news release. Of those, 23 are from football players, a Clemson spokesman tells CNN. From those 23, two are from last week's initial round of testing.
"Thus far in the month of June, Clemson Athletics student-athletes and staff have completed 315 tests for Covid-19 with a total of 28 positive results," Clemson's press release states.
"Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals who tested positive for a period of at least 10 days. Close known contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Most of the total cases have been asymptomatic, and none have required hospitalization. As community transmission continues throughout the area, it is advised that individuals monitor for symptoms.
"As the State of South Carolina and the Upstate continue to experience community transmission of Covid-19, individuals are advised to continue to practice non-pharmaceutical interventions, including face coverings and social distancing."
Florida State University
At least one football player tested positive for the virus, a spokesman for the program told CNN on Tuesday. The spokesman believed specific numbers could not be given out due to privacy protections.
Iowa State University
The university reported one new case of Covid-19.
Kansas State
Kansas State announced June 17 that eight of its student-athletes tested positive for Covid-19. Kansas State confirmed the positive cases after testing 130 student-athletes through June 17.
Louisiana State University
Dozens of members of the defending champion Louisiana State University Tigers football team have been placed in quarantine as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus after either testing positive for Covid-19 or being in contact with someone who did, according to reports from Sports Illustrated and ESPN, who both cite multiple sources.
Sports Illustrated, who was first to report this story, says that at least 30 of the team's 115 players were placed in quarantine this week.
LSU's senior associate athletic trainer Shelly Mullenix spoke with Sports Illustrated, and while she would not confirm how many players have tested positive for Covid-19, she did tell Sports Illustrated, "It's not surprising we're seeing the rise right now. It's a pandemic. We should not be shocked."
LSU has not yet responded to CNN's request for comment on this story.
Marshall University
The West Virginia school announced it had several athletes test positive for Covid-19.