Tennessee police chief tells officers they now must intervene when others are abusing their authority

(CNN) Police officers in Chattanooga, Tennessee, now have a duty to intervene when they see their colleagues acting unlawfully or inappropriately.

"Each department member has the individual responsibility to intervene and stop any other member from committing an unlawful or improper act, including but not limited to, acts of brutality, abuses of process, abuses of authority, and any other criminal acts or major violations of department rules and procedures," the policy states. "Successful intervention does not negate a duty to report."

Failure to intervene will result in disciplinary action, Roddy said.

"I have updated and highlighted existing policy to reflect not only the current expectations of our police department, but what I also know is in the hearts and character of your officers," he said in a statement.

