West Virginia just elected its first openly transgender official

(CNN) Rosemary Ketchum won a seat on a City Council in West Virigina, making her the first openly transgender elected official in West Virginia.

Ketchum was elected to the Wheeling City Council, after running on a platform addressing affordable housing and opioid addiction.

"I'm incredibly excited and grateful. I know this was a close race," she told The Intelligencer on Tuesday night . "I think it shows how much people care about the 3rd Ward. ... I'm excited to fulfill the promises I made and work for the 3rd Ward and and the entire city of Wheeling."

CNN has reached out to Ketchum for comment.

Ketchum has served on the board of ACLU West Virginia and is a member of Wheeling's Human Rights Commission. She is also the associate director of NAMI of Greater Wheeling, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.