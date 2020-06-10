The PGA Tour will leave the 8:46 tee time open to honor George Floyd and highlight racial injustice

(CNN) The PGA Tour plans to honor George Floyd and the racial justice movement sparked by his death by keeping the 8:46 a.m. tee time open during two upcoming tournaments.

That time -- representing the 8 minutes and 46 seconds former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck, killing him -- will be set aside at both Colonial Country Club (for the Charles Schwab Challenge) and TPC Sawgrass (for the Korn Ferry Tour Challenge), according to an article posted on PGATour.com

Players will pause for a one-minute moment of silence followed by three horn blasts in coordination with PGA Tour Rules Officials, it said.

Last week, participants attending Floyd's memorial stood in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor his memory. During the ongoing protests, some demonstrators have staged lie-ins , many of them taking to the ground for 8 minutes, 46 seconds to symbolize those final moments.

"As part of ongoing efforts to amplify the voices and efforts underway to end racial and social injustice, the TOUR has set aside an 8:46 a.m. tee time that will feature no players," read the article, which noted that time "has become a universal symbol for the racial injustice faced by the black community."

