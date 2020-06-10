Oakland police investigate state patrolmen's fatal shooting of a man who allegedly rammed their car

(CNN) Investigators are looking into the California Highway Patrol's fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man during a traffic stop, the Oakland Police Department said.

Three CHP officers opened fire on Erik Salgado on Saturday evening in East Oakland, and a woman who was in the vehicle with Salgado was also shot and injured, police say.

Though Oakland police are leading the probe, no Oakland officers were involved, police say.

Salgado was allegedly driving a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat recklessly through an area where CHP officers were conducting a follow-up investigation to an unrelated shooting from the night before, Oakland police said in a news release.

