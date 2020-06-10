(CNN) State officials who argue ICE officers undermine the justice system when they make arrests at courthouses just won a significant victory.

US District Judge Jed S. Rakoff issued an order Wednesday blocking Immigration and Customs Enforcement from continuing the practice in New York state, calling the policy that led to an uptick in courthouse arrests there illegal.

For years, state and local officials have argued that when ICE officers intercept undocumented immigrants at courthouses -- where they are making appearances as defendants, witnesses or victims -- it endangers public safety by making it harder to prosecute crimes.

Rakoff's order blocks the agency from conducting any civil arrests on the premises of New York state courthouses "as well as such arrests of anyone required to travel to a New York State courthouse as a party or witness to a lawsuit."

