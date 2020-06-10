Protesters should self-quarantine for two weeks, LA County says

(CNN) Attend a protest recently? You should be self-quarantining, says Los Angeles County.

LA County tweeted its guidance on Tuesday , after mass protests across California -- and the world -- took place against police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Though many protesters were photographed wearing masks, the nature of these gatherings means many were in close proximity to others, an ideal situation for the spread of the coronavirus.

LA County advised its residents to quarantine for two weeks and monitor symptoms, per the advice of LA Department of Public Health.

In a news conference last week, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti made similar recommendations.

