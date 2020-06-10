This teenaged martial artist creates videos to help superhero seniors stay active while in quarantine

(CNN)Jeffrey Wall, 15, is just as compassionate as he is fierce. The accomplished Tang Soo Do Korean martial artist is helping his community stay fit during the coronavirus pandemic. While he shares his love of the sport with everyone, Wall holds a special group of students close to his heart—senior citizens.
"I felt like they don't get that much love and attention. I want to make them feel like I'm their grandchild," Wall explains.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Wall taught karate at a local nursing home. He named his program Golden Age Karate and refers to his students as "Super Nanas" and "Super Grandpas."
"It makes me feel joyful and excited to see my seniors -- and just love on them as well," the teen instructor says. "And my seniors feel the same way. To see their faces light up is the best feeling in the world."
Caring for "super nanas and grandpas" in a pandemic
With social distancing, Wall had to get creative. He realized shelter-in-place orders meant his senior students would be isolated from those they love—including him.
With classes canceled and not knowing when he would return, Walls started posting classes on YouTube. He also ramped up his Instagram page to remain digitally present to his students.
"They have computers at the nursing home—and they have phones."
Wall says the transition to online class has been smooth but he's eager to get back to one-on-one sessions with his students.
"I really like being hands on and seeing my students face to face."
Wall's students miss him, too.
"Many of them were really sad. Some of them need me to be there as a companion; it gets really lonely in the nursing homes."
Love on display
Now finished with school for the summer, Wall is working hard to create content online. He says posting his videos on YouTube has helped expand his audience to all age groups. But his heart remains with his beloved seniors.