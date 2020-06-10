Statues of Christopher Columbus are being dismounted across the country

(CNN) As racial reckoning occurs across the country following the death of George Floyd, many Confederate statues -- which some consider racist symbols of America's dark legacy of slavery -- have been removed.

Now, statues of Christopher Columbus, another controversial figure in US history, are also being taken down. There have been three reports of Christopher Columbus statues being tampered with -- one thrown into a lake, one beheaded, and another pulled to the ground.

Columbus has long been a contentious figure in historkky for his treatment of the Indigenous communities he encountered and for his role in the violent colonization at their expense.

In recent years, many cities and states have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day, in recognition of the pain and terror caused by Columbus and other European explorers.

Some demonstrators have said they targeted Columbus statues to stand in solidarity with Indigenous people.

