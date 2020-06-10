Sweden closes 30-year murder mystery over killing of ex-PM Olof Palme

(CNN)Sweden has ended a 34-year investigation into the unsolved murder of the country's then-Prime Minister Olof Palme, saying the main suspect is dead.
Palme was gunned down as he took a late-night walk after visiting a cinema in central Stockholm with his wife, Lisbet on February 28, 1986.
"We have come as far as we can do with regards to this investigation," Sweden's Chief Prosecutor Krister Petersson told a news conference in the country's capital on Wednesday.
"My decision is to discontinue the investigation since the suspect is deceased."
The reason cited for closing the investigation is that suspicion focuses on one man, who investigators "cannot get around." The suspect is Stig Engström, also known as "Skandia man." Engström died in 2000.
Speaking alongside Pettersen, Hans Melander, head of the investigation, gave statistics to do with the case, including the amount of data reviewed, people interviewed and bullet analysis that involved various agencies, including the FBI.
The mystery over the murder of the Social Democratic leader has gripped Sweden for three decades, prompting much speculation over the perpetrator and the motive.
Convicted murderer, petty thief and drug addict Christer Pettersson -- no relation to the chief prosecutor -- was initially convicted of Palme's murder in 1988, in part due to testimony from the Prime Minister's wife, who witnessed the killing.
Pettersson was serving a life sentence for Palme's death when his conviction was thrown out in an appeals court in 1989 due to insufficient evidence. He died in 2004.
At the time of the killing, many newspapers criticized authorities for bungling the investigation by not setting up roadblocks immediately and slowly cordoning off the scene. Two cabinet ministers, the national police force chief and the head of the national police intelligence agency were all forced to step down as the probe developed.
The discovery of a handgun in a central Stockholm lake in 2006 brought hopes of new developments in the inquiry but the case remained unsolved.
Krister Petterson, who is one of Sweden's most distinguished prosecutors, specializing in organized crime, was brought in to oversee the investigation in 2016. He has been involved in a number of high-profile cases during his career including the 2003 murder of Anna Lindh, the then-foreign minister.
