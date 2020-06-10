Sweden closes 30-year murder mystery over killing of ex-PM Olof Palme

(CNN) Sweden has ended a 34-year investigation into the unsolved murder of the country's then-Prime Minister Olof Palme, saying the main suspect is dead.

Palme was gunned down as he took a late-night walk after visiting a cinema in central Stockholm with his wife, Lisbet on February 28, 1986.

"We have come as far as we can do with regards to this investigation," Sweden's Chief Prosecutor Krister Petersson told a news conference in the country's capital on Wednesday.

"My decision is to discontinue the investigation since the suspect is deceased."

The reason cited for closing the investigation is that suspicion focuses on one man, who investigators "cannot get around." The suspect is Stig Engström, also known as "Skandia man." Engström died in 2000.

