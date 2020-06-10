Otterbox's Ispra AirPods and AirPods Pro cases add color and durability

Otterbox has long been a staple in protecting smartphones and tablets, but it's now moved into protecting AirPods. Specifically, AirPods and AirPods Pro with the Ispra line of cases.

At just $29.99, these aim to spice up your AirPods (if you opt for a fun color) and provide serious protection.

The Ispra case is a combination of polycarbonate and a thermoplastic elastomer that combine to provide 360-degree drop protection. With a thick, rubber-like layer on the outside, these cases should put an end to scratches and scuffs.

As we've seen with other AirPods and AirPods Pro cases, the Ispra cases have a two-part design. The bottom half goes on first, reaching to the height of the AirPods' lid. The top half features a proprietary adhesive to make sure it doesn't fall off. Plus, it allows you to use the lid.

Additionally, the bottom portion of the case has an attached carabiner.

We're impressed with AirPods Pro Ispra variants we've been able to try out for the past few hours. They have a gummy and rubbery feeling to them, but they're not malleable. Overall, they feel strong.

We tried a few drops from about 4 feet on carpet, grass and a cement sidewalk. The case was up to the task, showing no cracks, scuffs or scratches. You can also wirelessly charge AirPods or AirPods Pro through the Ispra case.

All in all, it's easy enough to install and fits like a glove.

In terms of looks, the bottom half offers a translucent appearance, giving you a glimpse at your AirPods case. With the "Moon Crystal Grey" color option, this section is transparent. On the "Black Hole," "Spacesuit Blue" and "Infinity Pink" variants, this section is more opaque. It seems that Otterbox was going for an out-of-this-world theme, at least with the color names.

At just $29.95 for both AirPods and AirPods Pro, these undercut competing cases and offer an easy solution to make your AirPods more durable. Most importantly, they don't compromise on any features. Better yet, through June 11, you can score 20% off the Ispra Series Cases.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.