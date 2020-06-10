It’s been about eight months since Apple unveiled the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, but all three are still a top-of-the-line experience. You get a super-fast software experience that can handle games, FaceTime calls and really anything you throw at it. Plus that is paired with terrific camera performance and an awesome night mode for photography.

And if you haven’t made the upgrade, we have an exclusive deal for you.

CNN Underscored readers can score $50 off a refurbished iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max from Decluttr this week with code “CNN50”. You’re already saving, given that these are refurbished, but now’s your chance to knock even more off the base price.

Decluttr’s refurbishment process is a thorough, in-house process that conducts main tests: battery, screen and cosmetics, device and protection, and functionality. And each of these have more than 100 tests underneath them, checking that all forms of connectivity work, that the battery can handle a full charge and that sensors are in full working order, among other things. Most importantly, it makes sure the device isn’t locked to anyone’s iCloud account as that would make it inoperable.

Decluttr even backs these with a 14-day money-back guarantee and a 12-month limited warranty.

In terms of condition, you get your pick of good, very good or pristine. If you want something that looks new, we recommend going for pristine, as good or very good will show signs of use.

Decluttr also accepts trade-ins, which we’ve detailed extensively in our used iPhone guide. To offset the purchase of your new iPhone, you can trade in your current device to Decluttr and put those funds toward it (or pay yourself back).

Once you lock in your trade-in deal, Decluttr will provide a return label, which makes the process even easier. And with code “CNN50,” you can save $50 off a refurbished iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max this week only.

