The prettiest headboards under $400

When it comes to designing your bedroom, there are lots of key decor elements to consider. There's lighting and linens, area rugs and nightstands, but no piece plays a bigger role than a headboard. Simultaneously anchoring the room and dictating the vibe you're going for, whether that's bright and bohemian or serene and sleek, the headboard provides a visual focal point that elevates the space — which is why you need to choose wisely.

The good news is that this clutch piece of furniture is affordable, too. While a complete bed, which includes a headboard and bed frame, and maybe a box spring, can run north of $1,000, headboards are significantly cheaper, with some costing less than a hundred bucks. And they're also convenient — simply mount the headboard to your existing bed frame or onto the wall and voila, you're now officially an adult with a grown-up bedroom.

Whether you're looking to revamp your master or add some gravitas to a guest room, a headboard can be your go-to solution. Below, we've found 20 options ranging from Wayfair favorites with thousands of reviews to a custom headboard with more than a hundred patterns to choose from, and they're all under $400.

Three Posts Cleveland Upholstered Panel Headboard (starting at $202.32, originally $237.05; wayfair.com)

Three Posts Cleveland Upholstered Panel Headboard

With more than 15,000 positive reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this tufted headboard is a Wayfair bestseller. Available in two hues — cream and a greenish gray — it will add neutral sophistication to any space.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Brookside Upholstered Headboard with Diamond Tufting (starting at $151.99, originally $254.99; overstock.com)

Brookside Upholstered Headboard with Diamond Tufting

Modern and classic, this stunner of a headboard has more than 1,100 positive reviews and a 4.6-star rating, making it a top seller for Overstock. Available in five colors in a linen-like material, the headboard features a buttonless diamond tufting and thick border that sets it apart from the rest of the upholstered options out there.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Opalhouse Tachuri Geometric Front Headboard ($199.99; target.com)

Opalhouse Tachuri Geometric Front Headboard

Bohemian and utterly cool, this geometric-patterned wooden headboard is a steal at just under $200. Pairing perfectly with some bright bedding, the Tachuri comes in queen size only and has a matching nightstand available for $149.99.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Zipcode Design Francis Upholstered Panel Headboard (starting at $103.20, originally $159.25; wayfair.com)

Zipcode Design Francis Upholstered Panel Headboard

Another Wayfair top seller, the Francis headboard has more than 13,000 positive reviews and a 4.7-star rating, thanks to its sturdy composition and contemporary design. Available in seven hues and fabrics, this headboard is beloved because it's easy to assemble, durable and super luxe-looking in real life.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Reginald Open-Frame Headboard (starting at $176; birchlane.com)

Reginald Open-Frame Headboard

Going for a more industrial vibe? Look no further than Reginald, which has more than 1,100 positive Birch Lane reviews and a 4.6-star rating. Available in seven fun colors — from a vintage cream to a baby blue — the metal headboard has an antique finish that will have guests thinking you picked it up at a flea market and not from a mass retailer.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Mercury Row Zoe Upholstered Panel Headboard (starting at $171.24, originally $276.50; wayfair.com)

Mercury Row Zoe Upholstered Panel Headboard

Elegant and chic, the Zoe headboard has more than 6,500 positive reviews on Wayfair and a 4.8-star rating. We love the nailhead trim and the curved silhouette, while reviewers rave about the product's sturdy construction and beautiful appearance. More to know: Multiple reviewers said the headboard is just as nice as a Ballard dupe that costs twice as much.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Christophe Upholstered Panel Headboard (starting at $212, originally $230.99; allmodern.com)

Christophe Upholstered Panel Headboard

If you want all the glamorous details — nailhead trim, tufts and a crown-shaped silhouette included — this is the headboard for you. Available in 11 colors and fabrics, the Christophe is a top seller for AllModern, with more than 1,600 positive reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Semara Macramé Headboard ($229; urbanoutfitters.com)

Semara Macramé Headboard

Not all headboards are created equal. Case in point? This macramé "headboard" is hung on the wall above your bed and not actually attached to the frame. Still providing the structure and focal point of a traditional headboard, the Semara doubles as artwork that can be hung anywhere in your house.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Chavis Slat Headboard ($178, originally $195.99; jossandmain.com)

Chavis Slat Headboard

Minimalist and modern all at once, this powder-coated carbon steel headboard features castings and round finial posts that would complement pretty much any room's aesthetic. With more than 3,600 positive reviews and a 4.7-star rating, the piece is a top seller for Joss & Main.

_____________________________________________________________________________

The Inside Art Deco Headboard (starting at $329; theinside.com)

The Inside Art Deco Headboard

If it's high fashion you're looking for, then The Inside has your solution. The direct-to-consumer brand specializes in simple, classic furniture — from benches and sofas to chairs and beyond — upholstered in more than 100 exclusive fabrics.

Handmade in North America, the art deco headboard can be swathed in everything from a high-octane leopard print to a preppy ticking stripe. The hardest part is choosing which pattern suits your room (and your personality!) best.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Hillary Upholstered Panel Headboard (starting at $206, originally $299.05; allmodern.com)

Hillary Upholstered Panel Headboard

Featuring scalloped edges and nailhead trim, this AllModern bestseller has more than 4,200 positive reviews and boasts a 4.6-star rating. Available in four muted hues, the headboard has reviews describing it as both "absolutely stunning" and "so easy to put together."

_____________________________________________________________________________

Modway Lily Tufted Linen Fabric Upholstered Headboard (starting at $73.99; amazon.com)

Modway Lily Tufted Linen Fabric Upholstered Headboard

This Modway headboard is as sleek and simple as they come. Boasting nearly 2,000 Amazon reviews, the upholstered piece has an adjustable height and comes in four colorways (beige, navy, gray and ivory). Many reviewers cite the piece as looking far more expensive than it really is, and they say it's easy to install.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Deco Sun Headboard ($299; urbanoutfitters.com)

Deco Sun Headboard

We dare you to wake up on the wrong side of the bed when this sunny headboard is anchoring it. Made of wood painted in a bold metallic finish, the deco-inspired piece will have you singing "Here comes the sun," each and every time you wake. One note: This item isn't expected to ship until August, but it really might be worth the wait.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Pier 1 Woven Block Seagrass Headboard (starting at $143.99, originally $179.99; pier1.com)

Pier 1 Woven Block Seagrass Headboard

Speaking of beachy — have you ever seen a headboard more apropos for a beach house? Made of natural seagrass, this headboard from Pier 1 is handwoven in a basketweave pattern that is utterly eye-catching. If you're looking for a textural backdrop to your bed, this is it.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Lucid Mid-Rise Upholstered Headboard (starting at $90.64; amazon.com)

Lucid Mid-Rise Upholstered Headboard

Available in five colors and three designs, including nailhead trim, diamond tufting and square tufting, the headboard has clean lines and a customizable height. Truly the piece's biggest selling point, however, is its bargain-basement price.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Cost Plus World Market Antique Black Wood Farmhouse Radine Headboard (starting at $249.99; worldmarket.com)

Cost Plus World Market Antique Black Wood Farmhouse Radine Headboard

The modern farmhouse home design trend is showing no signs of abating, which makes this rustic headboard a safe bet for years to come. Crafted of wood and veneers and coated in an antique black finish, the Radine is a substantial piece of furniture. More to know: A matching dresser and nightstand are available, if you're looking to outfit an entire room in the look.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Rainbow Iridescent Headboard ($399; urbanoutfitters.com)

Rainbow Iridescent Headboard

Here's an interior design maxim that we endorse: One can never have too many mirrors in a home. Enter this totally fun and funky rainbow iridescent mirrored headboard. Hung via brackets on your wall, the piece can double as a full-length mirror, too.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Cost Plus World Market Swaying Palm Loran Upholstered Headboard (starting at $299.99; worldmarket.com)

Cost Plus World Market Swaying Palm Loran Upholstered Headboard

Channel all the vacation vibes with this tropical-patterned headboard from World Market. Available in sizes twin through California king, the piece is handcrafted in Illinois and is sure to add some whimsy to your space.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.