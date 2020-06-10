Find your island paradise with this 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' deal

Feeling cooped up in your home lately? It's time for an island getaway. Pack your bags, because a new life awaits you in "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" for Nintendo Switch.

Right now, you can pick up the game that's had everyone talking for $5 off its normal price of $59.99 at eBay. That's comes out to $54.99, meaning you now have a great reason to go ahead and make your new status as a villager official. Shipping is free on this brand new copy of the game, and it's compatible with either the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch ($54.99, originally $59.99; ebay.com)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch

If you're unfamiliar with the franchise, know that it's a game series that you can spend a few minutes or a dozen hours in each day. Here's the premise: You're a new citizen on a remote island paradise, and you'll be living with a variety of animal neighbors. You can upgrade your modest tent into a home personalized with your favorite decorations, all the while building a community with animal villagers. Each has their own unique personalities, likes and dislikes. Half the fun is waiting to see which animal will move to your island next!

That's not even mentioning all the other entertaining things there are to do in this life simulation game. You can catch fish and bugs, collect fruit, uncover new decorations for your home, create custom clothing and even visit your friends' islands.

"New Horizons" has been wildly popular over the last few months, especially since covid-19 prompted many to spend more time at home. Not only is it a great game to play with friends and family, but it's also an excellent alternative to Zoom meetings. Have your birthday party in Animal Crossing! Catch up with friends! The possibilities are endless.

If you've been waiting for your ticket to this very special island, this quick sale is officially a sign to move forward. A life of bug-catching, fishing, commiserating with animal villagers and buying and selling turnips awaits you — and it's all going to be a blast.

