Make runs more comfortable with Allbirds' new Tree Dashers

Allbirds already makes some of the world's (and our) favorite comfortable shoes, and now, there's yet another reason to never wear anything else on your feet. The company recently released a brand new style: the Tree Dasher, a running shoe that's specifically engineered for performance and still provides the brand's signature comfortable feel and sustainable materials.

The lowdown

The Tree Dasher features a seamless, one-piece upper knitted from FSC-certified eucalyptus tree fibers for a snug yet flexible, breathable and lightweight fit; a dual-density SweetFoam midsole for optimized cushioning and energy return; and a flared outsole that combines SweetFoam and natural rubber traction pads to control pronation and provide increased stability. Two of the shoe's more unusual features — a ZQ Merino wool heel lining and embroidered eyelets — help to keep your foot firmly in place and provide even more support.

Allbirds Tree Dashers

And if you had any doubts about this new, sustainable running tech, don't fret: Allbirds says it tested the Tree Dasher with more than 50 amateur and pro athletes over the course of a year and thousands of miles.

Allbirds' other styles — Wool Runners, Wool Mizzles, Wool Loungers, Tree Runners, Tree Skippers and Tree Breezers among them — are made for everyday wear, and while they are mind-blowingly soft and light, they don't necessarily offer the support and durability that your feet need to get their sprint on. The Tree Dashers, however, do also include some of the features that have made Allbirds' previous releases so appealing: construction from renewable materials that are both breezy and durable, lightweight and flexible feel, machine washability and odor control.

The rundown

As the satisfied owner of both Wool Runners and high-top Wool Runner Mizzles, I was excited to try out Allbirds' first foray into the world of running shoes — and I wasn't disappointed. The Tree Dashers are particularly bouncy, which adds a palpable boost to jogs and power walks alike. Meanwhile, the wool heel lining put in the work to keep my foot firmly in the shoe; this feature might take some getting used to (it's definitely a thick cushion), but ultimately, I was pleased with how little heel slippage occured because of it.

Women's Tree Dashers ($125; allbirds.com )

Men's Tree Dashers ($125; allbirds.com)

Allbirds Tree Dashers

In terms of looks, I'm enamored with the light red Flame colorway that Allbirds sent me to try, and the darker red raised, embroidered eyelets and matching laces are a striking touch. Plus, the one-piece upper makes for an especially sock-like feel that my somewhat sensitive feet appreciated, and even in over 100-degree temperatures, my feet never felt too constricted nor overheated.

The bottom line

Overall, the Tree Dashers deliver on everything we've come to expect from Allbirds: lightweight comfort and sustainability — plus the addition of features that are built for maximum performance, whether you're training for your next half marathon or just taking a walk around the block. If you love your Runners for leisure, you'll certainly want to step things up with some Dashers for faster paced moments, or if you simply prefer your sneakers with a bit more support.

Allbirds Tree Dasher

Tree Dashers are available for men in eight colorways and women in six colorways. Both retail for $125. Run over to allbirds.com to get a pair for yourself, while we wait with bated breath for Allbirds' next ultra comfortable shoe innovation.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.