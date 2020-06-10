A 14-year-old boy with autism who went missing for 2 days on a mountain has been found

(CNN) A 14-year-old boy who went missing in freezing conditions in Victoria, Australia, has been found.

Will Callaghan, who has nonverbal autism, got separated from his family on Monday near the summit of Mount Disappointment, CNN affiliate 9News reported . He had raced ahead of them as they walked toward the mountain.

Victoria police asked local residents to help draw him out of the bushland by playing music from the show "Thomas the Tank Engine" and leaving out food and water for him.

On Wednesday, they announced that a volunteer, identified by 9News as Ben Gibbs, had located Will.

The teen was reunited with his family on Wednesday after a volunteer found him in the bushland.

Gibbs told 9News that he was very familiar with the terrain, and found the boy after going a bit farther past the search area scanned by rescue crews.

