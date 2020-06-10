Ghanaian footballer rescued after being stranded at Mumbai airport for 74 days

New Delhi (CNN) A Ghanaian footballer who slept in an Indian airport for over two months during the country's coronavirus lockdown has finally left the hub.

Randy Juan Muller, who turned 23 this week, flew to India on November 7 for a six-month contract to play soccer for ORPC Sports Club in Kerala, south India.

As the coronavirus pandemic spread, Muller booked a flight home to Ghana for March 30. A week before the flight, he took a train to Mumbai.

"I heard about the possibility of a lockdown in India ... so I came to Mumbai to stay in a dormitory so I wouldn't miss my flight," Muller said. When he arrived in Mumbai on March 21, however, he was low on cash and struggled to find a room.

"I didn't know anyone (in Mumbai) so I saw some policemen and told them my story. They told me to go to the airport," said Muller.

