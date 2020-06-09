A family suspected of being Antifa protesters was trapped on a road near their campsite, police say

(CNN) A family of four found themselves stranded near a Washington state campsite shortly after they were confronted by a group of people asking if they were Antifa protesters, local police say.

The multiracial family -- a husband and wife, their 16-year-old daughter and the husband's mother -- drove about seven hours before they reached the city of Forks on June 3, where they stopped to buy some camping supplies, the Clallam County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

At the store, they were confronted by "seven or eight car loads of people" who repeatedly asked the family if they were with Antifa, police said.

The family told the group they weren't affiliated with Antifa and had to drive their bus around multiple vehicles as they left the store, police said.

