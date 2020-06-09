Virginia governor announces state plans for reopening schools in the fall

(CNN) For students in Virginia, the end of summer break will mean a return to classes -- in-person.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday announced that all schools will open for students next year, ridding parents and students of the looming uncertainty following closures and a move to remote learning due to Covid-19.

PreK-12 schools in the state were closed in mid-March in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Sports and other school events were also canceled. Other states had similar closures.

For the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, Northam said all public schools will be allowed to reopen as long as the state continues to slow the spread of the virus. State officials presented a three-phase approach to reopening schools on Tuesday.

I'm giving a briefing to share the latestdevelopments on our response to #COVID19 in Virginia. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/t0QRmTHLxD — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) June 9, 2020

"School will be open for all students next year, but instruction will look different," Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane said in a statement. "The phased, hybrid approach allows PreK-12 students to have valuable class time and face-to-face interaction with their peers, while prioritizing health and safety by ensuring physical distancing measures are maintained."

