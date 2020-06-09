New York City will name a street 'Black Lives Matter' in each borough

(CNN) New York City will name a street at a "crucial" location in each borough for "Black Lives Matter," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

"What will be clear — the street name and on the streets of our city — is that message that now this city must fully, fully deeply feel and this nation must as well, that Black Lives Matter," de Blasio said.

One of the locations will be near City Hall, and the other locations will be decided with participants, activists and city leaders, de Blasio said.

"Black Lives Matter" will also be painted on the streets.

The announcement came after a Sunday meeting with activists, including Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 after an NYPD officer used a chokehold on him . The officer, Daniel Pantaleo, was fired but did not face criminal charges.

