Lollapalooza and other big summer events canceled in Chicago due to Covid-19

(CNN) Lollapalooza, Chicago's iconic music festival, has been canceled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We wish we could bring Lollapalooza to Grant Park again this year, but we understand why things can't move forward as planned. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is always our highest priority," the festival said on its website.

Lollapalooza, which was slated to take place July 30 through August 2, is just one of Chicago's beloved summertime traditions that has been canceled this year

The city announced that all large outdoor events will be canceled through Labor Day, September 7, including the Chicago Jazz Festival, the Chicago Air and Water Show and Taste of Chicago.

American Jazz singer Cecile McLorin Salvant performs onstage at the Pritzker Pavilion, during the 41st annual Chicago Jazz Festival last year.

Instead, the city announced that it will hold "reimagined summer events including at-home dance parties, drive-in movies, virtual concerts and community meals for frontline workers."

