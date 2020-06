These leaders say Latinos need to acknowledge their racism, too

(CNN) Some of the nation's top Latino leaders say it's time to acknowledge -- and fight -- problems that have been overlooked for far too long: racism and colorism within the Latino community.

"We have failed to grapple with anti-blackness that exists in our own community," prominent leaders of dozens of organizations wrote in an op-ed published in The Miami Herald and posted Tuesday on a website, somosforblacklives.com

"We have remained silent when our tias have encouraged us to partner with people who have lighter skin than we do so we can mejorar la raza (improve the race). We have hated ourselves for our skin color, hair texture, our curves and our accents," the letter says.

"Our faith traditions, the schools we attend, the families we love, the music we listen to are anchored in blackness and our indigenous roots, but we obscure that with whiteness."

The letter comes as protests over the death of George Floyd , an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, have spurred institutions and groups across the US to examine the ways racism is embedded in their own organizations.

