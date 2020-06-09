Jerry Falwell Jr. apologizes for tweet with racist photo after black students and alumni denounced him

(CNN) Jerry Falwell Jr. is again under fire. This time, however, he is sorry.

The outspoken Liberty University president deleted a tweet on Monday that showed one person in black face and another in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe after black alumni and religious leaders spoke out against it and his "incendiary rhetoric" over the last several years.

Falwell was roundly criticized last month for posting the photo with the racist figures, which was taken from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's medical school yearbook

In the offending tweet, which criticized Northam's policy to require masks in public , the image was made to appear as though it was the design on a face mask.

That tweet, Falwell said, was intended to "remind all of the governor's racist past."