Confederate statues are coming down following George Floyd's death. Here's what we know
Updated 1:49 PM ET, Thu June 11, 2020
(CNN)The death of George Floyd is leading to the removal -- by protesters in some cases and city leaders in others -- of contentious statues that have riled some residents for decades, if not longer.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis. While being arrested, Floyd was held down by a Minneapolis police officer's knee for more than eight minutes. He was pronounced dead shortly after. His death, which was captured on video, sparked widespread protests across the US, with people calling for an end to police brutality against people of color.
Controversial monuments, especially Confederate monuments, have been the subject of nationwide debate, particularly since Dylann Roof killed nine African Americans in a Charleston, South Carolina, church in 2015 in an effort to "start a race war."
And it flared up again after white nationalists marched in 2017 to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a counterprotester was killed amid violent clashes between demonstrators.
Some say they mark history and honor heritage. Others argue they are racist symbols of America's dark legacy of slavery. While some cities have already made efforts to remove them, others have passed laws to protect them.
Here's a look at some of the monuments that have been removed over the last few weeks.
Richmond, Virginia
A crowd of protesters in Richmond brought down the statue of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, on Wednesday night, according to CNN affiliate WRIC.
"Jefferson Davis was a racist & traitor who fled our city as his troops carried out orders to burn it to the ground," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a tweet Thursday morning. "He never deserved to be up on that pedestal. July 1, we will begin the process the state requires to remove these monuments to the Old Richmond of a Lost Cause."
He asked for the sake of public safety that the community allow the city to legally take down the remaining statues professionally.
"I will push for us to waste no time on this and to make it happen as soon as possible," Stoney said in his tweet. "Richmond, we will finish the job of removing these antiquated symbols of racism and hate."
This comes a day after protesters vandalized and tore down a statue of Christoper Columbus using ropes at Byrd Park.
Louisville, Kentucky
The John Breckenridge Castleman monument, a statue of a Confederate soldier in the heart of downtown, was removed Monday, according to an online statement from Mayor Greg Fischer.
Fischer initially announced plans to remove the Castleman monument in August 2018. After a two-year effort to move the statue, a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge said Friday that the city was able to move the Castleman monument.
"We all agree with the report's finding that our city must not maintain statues that serve as validating symbols for racist or bigoted ideology -- that's why we relocated the Confederate statue near the University of Louisville," Fischer said in 2016.
In announcing his decision to move the Castleman statue and another Confederate soldier statue in 2018, Fischer rejected the idea that moving them was an effort to erase history. "Moving these statues," he said, "allows us to examine our history in a new context that more accurately reflects the reality of the day, a time when the moral deprivati