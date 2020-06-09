(CNN) The death of George Floyd is leading to the removal -- by protesters in some cases and city leaders in others -- of contentious statues that have riled some residents for decades, if not longer.

Here's a look at some of the monuments that have been removed over the last few weeks.

Richmond, Virginia

The statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis is splattered with paint after it was toppled June 10 in Richmond.

"Jefferson Davis was a racist & traitor who fled our city as his troops carried out orders to burn it to the ground," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a tweet Thursday morning . "He never deserved to be up on that pedestal. July 1, we will begin the process the state requires to remove these monuments to the Old Richmond of a Lost Cause."

He asked for the sake of public safety that the community allow the city to legally take down the remaining statues professionally.

"I will push for us to waste no time on this and to make it happen as soon as possible," Stoney said in his tweet. "Richmond, we will finish the job of removing these antiquated symbols of racism and hate."

This comes a day after protesters vandalized and tore down a statue of Christoper Columbus using ropes at Byrd Park.

Louisville, Kentucky

The John Breckenridge Castleman monument, a statue of a Confederate soldier in the heart of downtown, was removed Monday, according to an online statement from Mayor Greg Fischer.

Fischer initially announced plans to remove the Castleman monument in August 2018. After a two-year effort to move the statue, a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge said Friday that the city was able to move the Castleman monument.

"We all agree with the report's finding that our city must not maintain statues that serve as validating symbols for racist or bigoted ideology -- that's why we relocated the Confederate statue near the University of Louisville," Fischer said in 2016.

In announcing his decision to move the Castleman statue and another Confederate soldier statue in 2018, Fischer rejected the idea that moving them was an effort to erase history. "Moving these statues," he said, "allows us to examine our history in a new context that more accurately reflects the reality of the day, a time when the moral deprivati