(CNN) The death of George Floyd is leading to the removal -- by protesters in some cases and city leaders in others -- of contentious statues that have riled some residents for decades, if not longer.

Here's a look at some of the monuments that have been removed over the last few weeks.

Louisville, Kentucky

The John Breckenridge Castleman monument, a statue of a Confederate soldier in the heart of downtown, was removed Monday, according to an online statement from Mayor Greg Fischer.

Fischer initially announced plans to remove the Castleman monument in August 2018. After a two-year effort to move the statue, a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge said Friday that the city was able to move the Castleman monument.

"We all agree with the report's finding that our city must not maintain statues that serve as validating symbols for racist or bigoted ideology -- that's why we relocated the Confederate statue near the University of Louisville," Fischer said in 2016.

In announcing his decision to move the Castleman statue and another Confederate soldier statue in 2018, Fischer rejected the idea that moving them was an effort to erase history. "Moving these statues," he said, "allows us to examine our history in a new context that more accurately reflects the reality of the day, a time when the moral deprivation of slavery is clear."

The statue will eventually make its way to Cave Hill Cemetery, where Castleman is buried, according to the online statement.

Jacksonville, Florida

Plaques in honor of Confederates on the base of a monument in Hemming Park.

Crews in Hemming Park in downtown Jacksonville on Tuesday morning took down a 122-year-old statue and plaque that honored fallen Confederate soldiers, according to CNN affiliate WJAX

On Friday, the Jacksonville Jaguars marched from TIAA Bank Field to the sheriff's office, where wide receiver Chris Conley made a seven minute speech in which he talked about the removal of the monument.

During a peaceful protest Tuesday on the steps of City Hall, Mayor Lenny Curry announced that all Confederate monuments citywide will be removed. This includes three monuments and eight historical markers, the mayor's office told CNN in a statement.

"If our history prevents us from reaching the full potential of our future, then we need to take action," Curry said. "My staff will work with the Jacksonville Cultural Council to convene experts in history and art to ensure we acknowledge our past in a full and complete way; a way forward that leaves no person's heritage or experience behind."