NASCAR's Bubba Wallace wants to rid race tracks of the confederate flag

(CNN) After wearing an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt to Sunday's race, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace said the next step is to rid the racetracks of the confederate flag.

Wallace told CNN's Don Lemon Monday the next steps now are "to get rid of all confederate flags."

"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with confederate flags," Wallace said. "Get them out of here. They have no place for them."

Initially the confederate flag did not bother him, Wallace said, but after educating himself he sees how uncomfortable it makes people.

Read More