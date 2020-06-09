Texas man holds sign inviting his community to ask him anything about racism

(CNN) Nifa Kaniga has been standing on a street corner for three days with a sign that simply reads: "Ask Me Anything."

Kaniga, who is black, said the sign serves as an invitation for his community in Dripping Springs, Texas, to talk to him about race and racism candidly.

After the death of George Floyd sparked massive protests across the nation, Kaniga decided that he wanted to do something that would drive a different kind of spark locally. He wanted to start a movement of conversation and helping people understand what the meaning behind the movement.

"Many people have asked me, 'What's up with all lives matter versus black lives matter'," the 20-year-old told CNN affiliate KEYE . "Nobody said only black lives matter or black lives matter more than white lives. We're saying when black lives are taken unjustly and nothing is being done about it, it sends the sentiment that black lives don't matter."

So, for the past few days, the University of Texas, Dallas, student has made himself available from around noon to around sunset to talk to neighbors or passersby about race.

