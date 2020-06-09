North Carolina racetrack ordered shut down after holding races to near-capacity crowds despite virus restrictions

(CNN) It simply moved too fast.

A North Carolina racetrack was shut down by the state's health department on Monday after it held a series of stockcar races to near-capacity crowds despite the coronavirus restrictions still in place meant to limit the virus' spread.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) issued the eight-page abatement order to Ace Speedway in Alamance County, claiming that a fourth event planned for June 19 placed the North Carolina public at "imminent risk" and could lead to a strained healthcare system, and thus had to be shut down.

Gov. Roy Cooper had banned gatherings of more than 25 people in the state as a part of its sweeping coronavirus restrictions when he issued an executive order on May 20 to halt the spread of Covid-19.

But ACE Speedway held races on May 23, May 30 and June 6, drawing at least 2,000 spectators each and one race having possibly as many as 4,000, the NCDHHS said in its order. Its most recent gathering, according to CNN affiliate WFMY , wasn't promoted as a race, but a "peaceful protest of injustice and inequality everywhere."

