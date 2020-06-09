'Miss Hitler' pageant entrant and her partner jailed for belonging to neo-Nazi group

(CNN) A former "Miss Hitler" pageant entrant and her partner have been jailed in the UK for belonging to the extreme right-wing neo-Nazi group National Action.

Tuesday's sentencing comes after Alice Cutter, 24, and her partner Mark Jones, 25, were convicted of membership of a terrorist group at a trial in March, alongside Garry Jack, 24, and Connor Scothern, 19, West Midlands Police said in a statement.

National Action became the first far-right group to be banned under Britain's terror laws in December 2016. It is a criminal offense in the UK to be a member of the organization, which has been described by the country's Home Office as "virulently racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic."

According to police, the four became members of the neo-Nazi group and met regularly to share their extreme ideology and attend demonstrations.

When the organization was banned, police noted that the group held secret meetings to discuss their ambitions for a race war, recruited young people to the group and shared "intensely shocking" images mocking the Holocaust and glorifying Hitler.

Read More