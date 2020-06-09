The saddest Zoom call there ever was

In a series of essays called The Distance, Thomas Lake is telling the stories of Americans living through the pandemic. This essay is based on extensive phone interviews with Maria Andrade.

(CNN) We live in a time of ruined plans, a year of final reckoning. It has forced millions of us to look back and ask ourselves what we did right or wrong, what we left unsaid or undone, in the fleeting moments with someone we loved and lost. When Maria Andrade thinks of her father, she keeps coming back to the same two regrets.

"Hey, daughter," he would say on the phone, any old weekday after work, probably on the couch with a cold beer. And he would ask her to come over, just because.

Sometimes she came over. But sometimes she said, "No, I'm kind of busy," and now she wishes she had always said yes.

So that's one regret. We will get to the second. On April 22, Jose Andrade-Garcia turned 62. There should have been ice cream cake, and a big party with the grandchildren at the house in Marshalltown, but the patriarch was in Iowa City, about 100 miles away, and a Zoom call was the best anyone could do.

Through the rectangular frame of her cellphone, Maria saw her father. He wore a white gown. His eyes were closed; his eyelids swollen. His dark hair was turning white. His face was unshaven. He had a feeding tube in his nose and a breathing tube in his mouth. Was this the same man she'd known all her life? Just three weeks earlier, he was strong and healthy and going to work.