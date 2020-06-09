31 standout Father's Day gifts that will rock his world

Dads are like snowflakes: No two are exactly alike. So why do we think we can get away with a generic gift? Fret not. We have dug deep to find 25 Father's Day gifts that stand out in a crowd as much as he does. Whether your father — or one of the other dads on your gift list — is into '80s rock bands, the great outdoors, craft cocktails or home light shows controlled by his phone, we've found top-rated, uncommon stuff that will rock his world.

Hatch Pops Sweatshirt ($78; hatch.com)

Hatch Pops Sweatshirt

The chic maternity (and beyond) brand Hatch created this cozy, limited-edition sweatshirt just for dads.

Viski Professional Lewis Bag and Mallet ($29.69; amazon.com)

Viski Professional Lewis Bag and Mallet

Mixologists will tell you that ice makes or breaks the quality of the cocktail. With this ice bag and mallet, the dad who loves mixing the perfect drink can perfectly crack, crush or pulverize ice for his summer libations. Throw in some large-cube silicone ice molds ($12.99; amazon.com) for good measure.

'The Decade That Rocked: The Photography of Mark "Weissguy" Weiss' ($45; amazon.com)

"The Decade That Rocked: The Photography of Mark 'Weissguy' Weiss"

For his photos capturing everyone from Guns N' Roses to Ozzy Osbourne to Van Halen to Joan Jett, Mark Weiss is a rock legend in his own right. As Gene Simmons of Kiss says, "He may not play the guitar, but that camera is his guitar. He's a rockstar." This brand new 378-page hardcover is a collection of some of Weiss' most incredible photos that depict '80s rock 'n' roll royalty in the raw, making it a must-have for any dad who rocks.

James Suckling Teaches Wine Appreciation ($15/month, billed annually; masterclass.com)

James Suckling Teaches Wine Appreciation

Whether he knows his regions and notes or is just starting to explore reds and whites, this MasterClass with James Suckling — billed as "one of the most powerful wine critics" — will teach Dad how to deepen his knowledge and appreciation for wine.

BAGSMART Universal Cable Organizer ($15.99; amazon.com)

BAGSMART Universal Cable Organizer

Of course, with his gadget collection, keeping the cords organized can be a bit of a chess game. Well, that tangled mess can become history after you gift him this universal cable organizer that neatly tucks everything way while not in use.

'I Love You This Much' - Daddy Edition ($29.99; wonderbly.com)

I Love You This Much - Daddy Edition

This 9-inch-square book is pretty much a guaranteed tearjerker about how much Dad is loved. Customize the names (his nickname and his child's name) and their skin tone and hair color, too. This is perfect for new dads, or dads of kids up to 3 years old — the recommended age for the story.

Create Your Own Reel Viewer ($29.95; uncommongoods.com)

Create Your Own Reel Viewer

Who doesn't love a gadget that reminds them of their childhood? Combine Dad's childhood with yours by creating a custom reel viewer like the ones he used as a kid. This set comes with the viewer and one custom "reel" of seven of your favorite images — whether they're of family memories, milestones or anything else that will make him smile.

NCAA Floral Button-Up Shirt ($59.99; amazon.com)

NCAA Floral Button-Up Shirt

For a dad full of flair and team spirit for his alma mater, one of hese Hawaiian-style floral button-up shirts will score major points. Each 100% viscose shirt has a jazzy tropical pattern that includes his team's logo.

BioLite HeadLamp 330 Lumen No-Bounce Rechargeable Head Light ($59.95; amazon.com)

BioLite HeadLamp 330 Lumen No-Bounce Rechargeable Head Light

Don't let the cool, ultrathin housing fool you. This headlamp isn't just for looks, it's also a serious workhorse. The battery lasts up to 40 hours on low and recharges via USB. Plus, it maxes out at 330 lumens (100 lumens is considered bright enough for most walkways).

Theragun mini ($199; theragun.com)

Theragun mini

Theragun massage devices have become a social media phenomenon for their slow-motion videos of rippling flesh. This Theragun mini model is the most affordable — and quietest — version available. We tested some Theraguns to find out the pros and cons for ourselves, and the mini is a solid way to get deep tissue relief at home.

Tame to Insane Hot Sauce Box ($135; food52.com)

Tame to Insane Hot Sauce Box

Hot sauce-loving dads will be put to the test with this set of 11 hot sauces that range from "mellow" to "bowels of hell," in bottles ranging from 0.5 to 8 ounces. Cook up some chicken wings and challenge him to a tasting duel — in person or via Zoom — for an unforgettable Father's Day bonding experience.

'What I Love about Dad' Fill-in-the-Blank Gift Journal ($7.43, originally $11.80; amazon.com)

What I Love about Dad Fill-in-the-Blank Gift Journal

For a more personal touch, this fill-in-the-blank journal lets you write your own messages to Dad. Just make sure to get him a box of tissues, too.

Tough Stuff Collection ($65; bloomscape.com)

Tough Stuff Collection

If you've got a tough guy on your hands, here's a collection of plants that match his personality. Even if Dad uses some tough love and doesn't water them for a couple of weeks, these plants will be just fine. Note: It takes about two weeks for these bad boys to arrive, so plan accordingly.

'Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes: So Frightfully Awful... Yet Wonderfully Spiffing' ($8.99; amazon.com)

"Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes: So Frightfully Awful... Yet Wonderfully Spiffing"

There's something cringingly universal about bad Dad jokes, yet we all love them. This book compiles some of the best, including: "To whomever stole my Microsoft Office, I will find you. You have my Word."

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, Silver ($24.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, Silver

If Dad likes breakfast but doesn't like making it, help him start his days off right with this all-in-one breakfast sandwich maker that can whip up a sausage, egg and cheese in just five minutes.

Two Smart Light Bulbs & Hub ($59.99; amazon.com)

Two Smart Light Bulbs & Hub

Dads tend to love their quirky little gadgets, like these smartphone-, Alexa- and Google Assistant-controlled, color-changing LED light bulbs. Whether he's controlling them in the baby's room at bedtime or queuing up the light show for a home karaoke night, it's surprising how many reasons he'll find for changing the color and brightness of the lights in any room.

LifeStraw Universal Water Filter Bottle Adapter Kit ($29.63, originally $34.95; amazon.com)

LifeStraw Universal Water Filter Bottle Adapter Kit

LifeStraw has become famous for its tiny filter that's able to remove 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria and 99.999% of waterborne protozoan parasites. The Universal Water Filter Bottle Adapter turns Dad's favorite water bottle — from Kleen Kanteen to Nalgene — into a filtration system that he can use anywhere for up to 1,000 gallons of water.

Custom Star Sky Maps Print (starting at $23.40; etsy.com)

Custom Star Sky Maps Print

A dad who loves space, stargazing or his telescope will appreciate this thoughtful and completely unique artwork by Etsy shop BlissfulMelodyDesign that features the night sky as it appeared when each of his children were born. The artwork can be customized with up to six children's names along with each one's date, time and location of birth. Choose from a digital file, print or canvas as well as from a whole slew of sizes and fonts. Note: It takes 3 to 5 business days to create plus shipping time, so order soon for delivery in time for the big day.

Dad's Playbook ($11.39; amazon.com)

Dad's Playbook

Sports fan dads of all ages will appreciate this collection of more than 100 famous sayings from some of the most brilliant coaches in history.

Versa-Brella SPF 50+ ($19.99; amazon.com)

Versa-Brella SPF 50+

Known as an excellent umbrella for apartment dwellers with balconies, this versatile little brelly clamps on just about anywhere for sun and rain protection at any angle. Clip it onto a golf bag, lawn chair, back deck, boat or anywhere else to make the days a little more comfortable.

Just the Ticket Ticket Stub Organizer ($13.97; amazon.com)

Just the Ticket Ticket Stub Organizer

Whether he's a live music fan, a sports fan, a theater fan or all of the above, this ticket stub organizer gives him a place to cement his most memorable moments for posterity.

Byriver Acupressure Foot Massage Slides ($25.95; amazon.com)

Byriver Acupressure Foot Massage Slides

Refresh his sore feet while he walks with these acupressure sandals. Reviewers recommend wearing socks with them until the feet begin to release tension, so warn Dad that his feet might hurt more before they feel better.

Brio Air Fryer by Nuwave ($59.95, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Brio Air Fryer by Nuwave

Air Fyers are having a moment on social media, and rightfully so. It's amazing what you can do with one. This sleek machine is smaller than others out there, so it doesn't hog too much space on the counter. It has six presets: frozen fries, homemade fries, steak, poultry, fish — and, of course, nuggets. Dads will love exploring the crispy and lower-fat fried possibilities that this machine offers.

The Father-Youth Sock 8-Pack ($64.80, originally $72; bombas.com)

The Father-Youth Sock 8-Pack

Dad and his favorite son or daughter can coordinate their sock wardrobes with this eight-pack of the most comfortable socks on the market; we've tried them and swear by them. And, for every Father-Youth pack sold, eight pairs of socks are donated to people in need.

Flex Pro Jersey Jetset Jogger ($128; thegoodmanbrand.com)

Good Man Brand Flex Pro Jersey Jetset Jogger

Dads who love lounging at home — in something they also feel good about wearing out of the house — will love these insanely comfortable jersey joggers. One of our editors says her husband wants them in every color because they look nicer than sweats but feel softer and better made than any other joggers he's tried. Note: They run a smidge on the small side, so order up if he's between sizes.

Purple Double Seat Cushion ($99; purple.com)

Purple Double Seat Cushion

If Dad has been working from home in an uncomfortable chair that was only meant for occasional sitting, this seat cushion from the mattress maker Purple could be just the answer. The cushy, gridded gel-like pad works to relieve painful pressure on firm and soft seats. One of our editors even takes hers in the car for extra comfort on the road.

The Mason Shaker ($8.70, originally $29; wandpdesign.com)

The Mason Shaker

Add a little rustic utilitarian charm to Dad's home bar with this Mason jar cocktail shaker.

The 90s Mistaken Lyrics Coasters ($25; amazon.com)

The 90s Mistaken Lyrics Coasters

The songs of his glory days are given a hilarious new treatment with these cork coasters. Each features a lyric from a popular song that isn't quite right — "don't call Jason waterfalls" rather than "don't go chasing waterfalls," for example.

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill ($379, originally $479.99; amazon.com)

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

Grilling in the backyard on a classic Weber propane grill will make a summer spent socially distancing simply delicious. You might want to throw in the Weber Spirit Cover ($57.86; amazon.com) if you know this showpiece will have to live outside year-round.

BenShot Pint Glass with Real Golf Ball ($25.99; amazon.com)

BenShot Pint Glass with Real Golf Ball

If Dad is a golfer, he'll get a kick out of this pint glass with a real golf ball embedded into its side. It's safe to drink out of and safe to toss in the dishwasher.

Men's Guitar Socks ($10; amazon.com)

Men's Guitar Socks

Strike all the right chords with a dad who appreciates an acoustic set — whether it's while camping or at a concert — with these socks that are as distinctive as he is.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.